The suspicious death of man at a home on Tucson's south side Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, officials said Wednesday.

Leslie M. Bitker, 72, was found unresponsive by his landlord at the home in the 5500 block of South White Rock Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

Tucson paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, a Tucson police news release said.

Bitker had obvious signs of blunt force trauma, the news release said. 

Detectives collected evidence through a search warrant and determined his death was not an accident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

