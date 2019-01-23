The suspicious death of man at a home on Tucson's south side Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, officials said Wednesday.
Leslie M. Bitker, 72, was found unresponsive by his landlord at the home in the 5500 block of South White Rock Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.
Tucson paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, a Tucson police news release said.
Bitker had obvious signs of blunt force trauma, the news release said.
Detectives collected evidence through a search warrant and determined his death was not an accident.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.