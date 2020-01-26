Tucson police: Body of man found in burning car probed as homicide

The death of a man whose body was found in a burning car is being investigated as a homicide, Tucson police say.
Police and fire crew found the car aflame about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of East 34th Street after multiple call to 911. The industrial area is near East Aviation Parkway and South Palo Verde Road.
After quickly putting out the fire, crews told police there was a body inside the vehicle. The man in the burnt car has been identified by police as Luis A. Diaz, 45.
Tucson police say the case was initially being investigated as a suspicious death. The case was reclassified as a homicide investigation on Sunday.