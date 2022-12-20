Tucson police: Body of newborn found on west side

Tucson police are searching for the mother of a newborn whose body was found Sunday afternoon on the city's west side.on

Officers went to the 600 block of West Alturas Street, near West Grant Road, just after 1 p.m. after a 911 call about the newborn's discovery.

Tucson Fire rendered aid, but the newborn was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are asking the public for help in finding the mother to make sure she is okay. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state. That means anyone who has a newborn who they cannot care for can drop off at any on-duty EMT, fire station or hospital, police said.