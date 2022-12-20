 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
alert top story

Tucson police: Body of newborn found on west side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are searching for the mother of a newborn whose body was found Sunday afternoon on the city's west side.on

Officers went to the 600 block of West Alturas Street, near West Grant Road, just after 1 p.m. after a 911 call about the newborn's discovery.

Tucson Fire rendered aid, but the newborn was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are asking the public for help in finding the mother to make sure she is okay. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state. That means anyone who has a newborn who they cannot care for can drop off at any on-duty EMT, fire station or hospital, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Adults now the biggest source of growth for the toy industry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News