Tucson police: Boy, 15, facing murder charge in shooting
Tucson police: Boy, 15, facing murder charge in shooting

Terrayne Newsome was arrested by police on July 9. 

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tucson police arrested a 15-year-old on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting at an apartment complex, officials said.

Police went to the 4100 block of East 29th St., near South Columbus Boulevard, on July 7 where they found Felix Alexandrew Pichardo shot after a fight escalated to gunfire, a news release from the Tucson Police Department said. He later died at Banner-University Medical Center.

Through interviews and forensic evidence, police identified Terrayne Newsome as the suspect, the news release said. A warrant for first-degree murder was obtained for his arrest on July 8, police said.

Newsome was found Friday, July 9, at a residence in the 700 block of West Lightstar Circle, near South 12th Avenue and West Los Reales Road, and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, the news release said.

