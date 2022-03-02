Tucson police car hit by gunfire during chase

Two men were arrested in connection with a chase through central Tucson that involved one of them reportedly shooting at police officers Tuesday.
Just before 7 a.m., Tucson police were called to the 1400 block of South Craycroft Road, near East 24th Street, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man who had been shot and he was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers at the scene gathered information from witnesses and got the suspect vehicle description, including the license plate number.
A patrol officer in the area found the suspect vehicle and a brief pursuit ensued near South Country Club and East Silverlake Roads, police said. The driver fled southeast on Aviation Road.
Ray Drew Kittrell, 24, who was in the vehicle, reportedly shot at pursuing officers, striking a patrol vehicle, Tucson police said.
The vehicle continued toward South Camilla Stravenue when it crashed into a mailbox. The occupants abandoned the vehicle and ran into the neighborhood, police said. One of the occupants, a woman, was immediately detained but later released.
An alert was sent citywide requesting all available patrol units to respond to the area to help search for the remaining suspects, police said. Air and ground personnel searched the area extensively, checking the neighborhood, yard by yard.
Two hours later, David Eugene Howard, 41, the driver of the vehicle, was found by K9 units hiding in a yard and taken into custody. Howard was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
Around 2:30 p.m., Kittrell was found attempting to flag down vehicles near East 23rd Street and South Beverly Avenue, police said. SWAT personnel were able to contact and arrest Kittrell with the assistance of a K9 unit. The dog bit Kittrell, resulting in Kittrell sustaining a minor injury.
A pistol was recovered when Kittrell was apprehended, police said.
Kittrell was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon in city limits, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of prohibited possessor, drive-by shooting and shooting at an occupied structure, police said. Officials said Kittrell is the suspected shooter in the Craycroft Road incident earlier that morning.
No officers or community members were injured during the incident.
Detectives believe that a fourth person remains outstanding. Anyone with information about the identity and/or whereabouts of that person is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.