Tucson police car hit by gunfire during chase

Two men were arrested in connection with a chase through central Tucson that involved one of them reportedly shooting at police officers Tuesday.

Just before 7 a.m., Tucson police were called to the 1400 block of South Craycroft Road, near East 24th Street, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man who had been shot and he was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene gathered information from witnesses and got the suspect vehicle description, including the license plate number.

A patrol officer in the area found the suspect vehicle and a brief pursuit ensued near South Country Club and East Silverlake Roads, police said. The driver fled southeast on Aviation Road.

Ray Drew Kittrell, 24, who was in the vehicle, reportedly shot at pursuing officers, striking a patrol vehicle, Tucson police said.

The vehicle continued toward South Camilla Stravenue when it crashed into a mailbox. The occupants abandoned the vehicle and ran into the neighborhood, police said. One of the occupants, a woman, was immediately detained but later released.