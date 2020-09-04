Tucson police dog shot during chase, expected to be released Friday from vet

Tucson police dog Tango took a bullet Thursday night while chasing a suspect who shot him and fired multiple rounds at officers.
Tango continued the chase and the person was captured and none of Tango's fellow officers were hurt, according to a Tucson Police Department's K9 Facebook post.
Tango was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and is expected to be released Friday, Sept. 4. He will spend a couple of weeks recovering before he returns to full duty, states the post.
Further information on the incident, which included the Special Weapons and Tactics team, is expected to be released later today, police said.
Information about donations to help pay for K-9 Tango's recovery can be found at the following link: www.tucsonpolicek9.com/index.html
