Tucson police are looking for the driver of a pickup driver who struck and killed a man who stumbled into traffic early Saturday.
Stanley Torinese Jr., 50, was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East Congress Street about 2:40 a.m. when he stumbled and fell into the street, police say.
He was then struck by a pickup truck and died.
Police say the driver of the truck kept going west on Congress after hitting Torinese.
The single-cab truck is from the late 1990s or early 2000s. It has a chrome toolbox in the bed, police say.
Of the 69 traffic fatalities handled by Tucson police this year, 36 have involved pedestrians.
Anyone with information about the truck or Saturday's crash is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.