Tucson police: Driver impaired at time of fatal pedestrian collision

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision on Sunday night.

Tucson police arrested Joseph Howard Jackson and booked him into the Pima County jail. He is also facing a failure to stop/fatal collision charge, police said.

Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, Tyler Lindsey Tolleson, 31, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Tolleson ran from the scene but was found a short time later.

Traffic detectives determined Tolleson was attempting to cross Stone when he was struck by a 2020 Nissa Altima that was traveling north in the curb lane. Tolleson was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said.

A DUI officer determined Jackson was impaired at the time of the collision and that along with Tolleson crossing in mid-block and excessive speed contributed to the collision.

This is the seventh fatal pedestrian incident this year in Tucson, compared to six this time last year.