 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police: Driver impaired at time of fatal pedestrian collision
alert top story

Tucson police: Driver impaired at time of fatal pedestrian collision

Driver of car that struck pedestrian ran from crash scene but was found later, Tucson police says

  • Updated

Joseph Howard Jackson

 Tucson Police Department

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision on Sunday night.

Tucson police arrested Joseph Howard Jackson and booked him into the Pima County jail. He is also facing a failure to stop/fatal collision charge, police said.

Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, Tyler Lindsey Tolleson, 31, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Tolleson ran from the scene but was found a short time later.

Traffic detectives determined Tolleson was attempting to cross Stone when he was struck by a 2020 Nissa Altima that was traveling north in the curb lane. Tolleson was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said.

A DUI officer determined Jackson was impaired at the time of the collision and that along with Tolleson crossing in mid-block and excessive speed contributed to the collision.

This is the seventh fatal pedestrian incident this year in Tucson, compared to six this time last year.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio asks for probe amid vaccine czar's calls

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News