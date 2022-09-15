 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are looking for a driver who fled after a hit-and-run crash Monday that killed a pedestrian.

The Sept. 11 crash happened in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street, near South Beverly Avenue.

Interviews and roadway evidence indicated that Nicholas Miller, 35, was crossing East 22nd Street from south to north when he was struck be an eastbound vehicle. Miller, who was not in a marked crosswalk, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

