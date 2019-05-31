Police are investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of South Tucson Avenue.

 Shaq Davis

Tucson police detectives are investigating after an elderly man was found dead in his home on the city’s south side Friday afternoon, police said. 

The man, who is in his 70s, was found with obvious signs of trauma in his home in the 2100 block of South Tucson Avenue, near South County Club Road and East 36th Street, according to Officer Frank Magos, a department spokesman.

Magos said a neighbor who regularly checks in on the man at his home called police after finding him shortly before 12 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Magos said.

Police have not released the man's name.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

This story is developing. No further information was immediately available. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

