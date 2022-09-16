Tucson police employee resigns amid sex-misconduct probe

A Tucson Police Department employee has resigned after being put on leave during a sexual misconduct investigation, the agency says.

The department has released no details about the case.

It would not identify the employee, the position the person held at the department nor details about the allegation, saying they could be kept secret because the investigation is ongoing.

The department was notified on Aug. 14 of possible misconduct by an off-duty employee. The allegation prompted an administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards. Detectives also began a separate criminal investigation, police said in a news release.

The employee was immediately removed from duty and placed on administrative leave.

The employee resigned while the investigation was being conducted.

Once the investigation is complete, findings from the criminal investigation will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review, a news release said.