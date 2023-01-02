Tucson police: Fugitive arrested after crash

A man wanted by Tucson police for allegedly shooting at officers was arrested Saturday afternoon after a chase and a wrong-way freeway crash, officials say.

The pursuit started after Michael Caylor was spotted in a stolen car near South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road, police said in a news release.

The chase ended a short time later when police say Caylor lost control of the vehicle while speeding the wrong-way in the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 near Valencia.

He and a passenger were injured and taken to a hospital. Later, Carlos was booked into the Pima County jail.

Police had been looking for Caylor since they say he fired at uniformed officers on Dec. 27.

Caylor was jailed without bond of suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer as well as felony endangerment, weapons misconduct, evidence tampering, unlawful flight from police and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call detectives at 520-837-7552 and refer to TPD case #2212270004.