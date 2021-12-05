 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Girl, 6, dies after being struck crossing street
Tucson police: Girl, 6, dies after being struck crossing street

A 6-year-old girl died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street on Tucson’s north side Saturday afternoon.

Emory Conway was struck about 3 p.m. as she and a family member crossed West Fort Lowell Road near North Geronimo Avenue, Tucson police said.

Conway and a relative had made it to the center lane of Fort Lowell when she ran into the eastbound lanes of traffic and was struck by a gold 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, police said.

She died at Banner-University Medical Center a short time after the crash.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

