Tucson police have saved more than 150 people from overdose deaths by using Narcan

With the cost of fentanyl dropping dramatically in recent months, the drug is no more than the cost of a beer, making it popular with young people, Leavitt said.

"It's becoming the drug of abuse of choice for people because of the plentiful nature of how it's been distributed," he said. "Economics drive their popularity more than anything else. Economics make it clear it's very cheap to use these drugs, even cheaper than meth."

Until 2020, methamphetamine was the leading cause of overdose deaths, but the last two years, Pima County saw fentanyl take over as the top drug responsible for fatal overdoses.

Pima County had recorded 377 overdose deaths as of Oct. 25, and was on track to exceed 2020's record year of 446 fatal overdoses. More than 200 of the 2021 deaths were attributed to fentanyl, according to data provided by the Health Department.

"The pandemic is becoming endemic with fentanyl," Leavitt said. "It's now a matter of organizing law enforcement resources for the long haul and recognizing that fentanyl is everywhere and it's replacing heroin in many cases. But heroin is like vinyl records; it'll always be around."

Ramping up public education about prevention and treatment is critical, as law enforcement struggles with overcoming misinformation surrounding the safety of drugs and the availability of treatment.

"We have people selling a false narrative that treatment is not available, it's not affordable and it's not effective," Leavitt said. "A person can walk into Codac Health, Recovery and Wellness right now and get hooked up with drug treatment. It's effective, much more than it's ever been, and it's affordable. They can make it work for everyone."

There's no short-term solution to the overdose situation, as it's a problem that requires a long-term solution and all hands on deck, Leavitt said.

Leavitt said many people who are using illegal substances are suffering from untreated or undiagnosed mental illness, and that there is a proven connection between the two. "The first place prevention efforts need to start is there," he said.

While TPD would like to increase staffing on its Substance Use Resource Team and Mental Health Support Team, that's not likely to happen just yet, Leavitt said.

"In the long term, we need to increase the resources that go to (those teams), but we're facing a critical staffing issue," he said. "It's a matter of leveraging our community resources effectively. There are definitely treatment beds and treatment options available for people that need them."