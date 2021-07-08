 Skip to main content
Tucson police ID 18-year-old shot to death in fight
Tucson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, July 7, in front of Las Casitas Village Apartments near 4100 East 29th Street. Police currently do not have a suspect in custody.

Tucson police have identified an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot during a brawl Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Felix Alexandrew Pichardo was shot during a fight about 12:30 p.m. July 7 at a complex in the 4100 block of East 29th Street, police said in a news release Thursday.

Bystanders were trying to keep Pichardo alive when officers first arrived at the complex. He died later at Banner University Medical Center, police said.

Pichardo was shot during a fight with people he knew, police said.

Police have searched an apartment at the complex and say they are pursuing leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

