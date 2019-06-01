Tucson police released the name of an elderly man who was found dead in his home on the city’s south side Friday afternoon.
Fernando Boyles, 71, was found with obvious signs of trauma in his home in the 2100 block of South Tucson Avenue, near South County Club Road and East 36th Street, according to Officer Frank Magos, a department spokesman.
Magos said a neighbor who regularly checks in on the man at his home called police after finding him shortly before 12 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Magos said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
This story is developing. No further information was immediately available.