Tucson police ID gunman shot, killed by officer

Tucson police have identified a gunman who was fatally shot by an officer this week outside a Tucson business.

About 4 p.m. Tuesday, police say they confronted Donte Lorenzo Laster, 23, following calls about a man firing a gun in the 100 block of East Fort Lowell Road, near North Stone Avenue.

Laster ignored several orders to drop the gun. He was shot in the rear of a business when he started to fire the gun once again, Tucson police said in a news release Thursday.

Laster died soon after he was taken to Banner University Medical Center.

The gun Laster was firing had been reported stolen, police said.

No officers were injured. The shooting continues to be investigated and the circumstances of the shooting are being reviewed.

The officer who shot Laster has been identified as Officer Michael Cooper, a 3-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.