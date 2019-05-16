A Tucson man accused of killing his wife inside their midtown home Wednesday night has been identified, police say.
Kenneth Nelson, 43, was arrested after opening the door for officers at the couple's home in the 2600 block of North Palo Verde Avenue.
Once inside, officers found 37-year-old Cyndie Nelson dead from obvious signs of sharp force trauma, a police news release said.
Their infant daughter was also found unharmed. She was placed in the custody of the Department of Child Safety.
At about 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the home after a person reported they had information of a homicide that had occurred, the news release said.
Kenneth Nelson faces one count of first degree murder in the domestic-violence related incident, police said.
Anyone with additional information about the case are asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.