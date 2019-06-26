Cully Hartnett was arrested after a 21-hour standoff on Tucson's east side which began on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Tucson police officials have released the name of the man arrested after a more than 21-hour standoff at an east-side Tucson home Tuesday.

During the arrest of Cully Hartnett, 44, officials found a child inside the home, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman. The child was not injured.

A woman called police around 6 p.m. Monday and said an ex-boyfriend, Hartnett, assaulted her. The woman suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital, Magos said.

Tucson Police personnel and Pima Regional SWAT responded to the home on East Shimmering Way and South Imagination Drive, near South Pantano and East Stella roads, around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Hartnett barricaded himself and told officers he was armed. The standoff ended at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday and he faces several felony charges, Magos said.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident. No other information was available at this time.

