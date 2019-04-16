Tucson Police investigate a homicide on April 15, 2019, on 5505 S. Mission Road

Tucson police have identified the man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into an apartment on the city's south side Monday night.  

Officers were responding to an apartment complex near 5505 S. Mission Road for a separate call when they came upon a crowd of people saying someone had been shot, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.

Officers found 32-year-old Rene Orantez Jr., who was able to identify himself to them before collapsing with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the parking lot.

Officers rendered first aid to him until paramedics with Tucson Fire arrived, Dugan said. Tucson Fire took over medical aid, but he died at the scene.

Investigators learned that Orantez allegedly showed up at the complex with an accomplice intending to break into and rob a specific apartment, Dugan said. The pair were armed and gained entry to the unit, where they allegedly held the residents at gunpoint while taking their items, a police news release said.

Dugan said a struggle allegedly ensued inside the apartment and spilled outside where there was at least one shot fired, striking Orantez. None of the victims were hurt.

The accomplice has not been located as of Tuesday night. 

Detectives determined Orantez had gang affiliations, Dugan said, adding that it appears to be "narcotic related" and not a random robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

