Tucson police ID man fatally shot near midtown apartments
Tucson police ID man fatally shot near midtown apartments

No arrests have been made in the homicide, Tucson police say

Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Authorities have released the identity of a man shot and killed Tuesday morning at a midtown Tucson apartment complex.

Angel Bueno, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Sept. 8 incident outside the apartments at 2510 N. Winstel Blvd., the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire and found the victim on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds, the news release said.

Witnesses told police the shooting occurred after a dispute between the victim and several other people.

"During the altercation one of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot Bueno," TPD said.

Detectives are pursuing leads and are seeking the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.

