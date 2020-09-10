Tucson police ID man fatally shot near midtown apartments

Authorities have released the identity of a man shot and killed Tuesday morning at a midtown Tucson apartment complex.
Angel Bueno, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Sept. 8 incident outside the apartments at 2510 N. Winstel Blvd., the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Police responded around 7:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire and found the victim on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds, the news release said.
Witnesses told police the shooting occurred after a dispute between the victim and several other people.
"During the altercation one of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot Bueno," TPD said.
Detectives are pursuing leads and are seeking the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.
