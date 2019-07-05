Tucson police have released the name of the man found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Thursday south of downtown Tucson.
Antonio Yost, 36, was found bleeding inside in a vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. near South 11th and South Obsorne avenues, just east of Interstate 10, according to a Tucson Police Department news release.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
It appears the incident did not originate in the location where the car was found, according to Officer Frank Magos, a department spokesman.
Evidence found at the scene indicated the incident does not appear to be a random act, the release said. There are no suspects at this time.
Detectives are actively investigating several leads but are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.