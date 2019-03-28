A man was struck and killed while crossing 12th Avenue on Tucson's south side Wednesday night, police say.
John Rivera Velasquez, 65, was hit at 9:30 p.m. near the West Calle Ramona intersection by a driver in a "silver midsize model pickup with an extended cab," police said. The search for the truck continues.
Detectives determined Velasquez was not in a crosswalk, a Tucson police news release said. He was crossing about 60 feet south of the intersection as the driver made a right turn on to 12th Avenue.
Witnesses told police the driver stopped briefly before fleeing the scene.
Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.