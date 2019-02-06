Police went to the scene of the shooting, at the corner of Fairmount Avenue and Dodge Boulevard north of Speedway, around 2 p.m. Tuesday after the incident was reported.

Police have identified the man fatally shot in midtown Tucson on Tuesday as Ruben Lemon, 34. 

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of North Dodge Boulevard just north of Speedway, according to Frank Magos, a Tucson Police Department spokesperson. 

When officers arrived, they found Lemon near the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, Magos said. 

Northbound Dodge between East Fairmount to East Lee Street was shut down for several hours.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department's gang unit are continuing the investigation. 

No further information has been released. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

