Tucson police ID man shot and killed at apartment

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of a man shot to death Sunday afternoon in an apartment on the city's east side.
Chance Scott Myers, 47, died at the scene of the Oct. 4 incident at Eastyn Park Apartments, 6821 E. Broadway.
Around 12:47 pm, a 911 caller reported hearing an argument in an apartment, followed by the sound of gunfire, TPD said.
Myers was found wounded inside an apartment and paramedics were unable to revive him, police said.
Detectives are pursuing leads and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line
