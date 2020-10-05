 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police ID man shot and killed at apartment
top story

Tucson police ID man shot and killed at apartment

  • Updated

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of a man shot to death Sunday afternoon in an apartment on the city's east side.

Chance Scott Myers, 47, died at the scene of the Oct. 4 incident at Eastyn Park Apartments, 6821 E. Broadway.

Around 12:47 pm, a 911 caller reported hearing an argument in an apartment, followed by the sound of gunfire, TPD said.

Myers was found wounded inside an apartment and paramedics were unable to revive him, police said.

Detectives are pursuing leads and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News