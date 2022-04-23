 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police ID man shot near U of A campus

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police have identified a man who was shot to death early Friday morning during a confrontation near the University of Arizona campus.

Harrison Weber, 24, was shot and killed about 2 a.m. during a confrontation between two groups of people near North Park Avenue and East Second Street, police said in a news release.

A 21-year-old man also was shot and seriously wounded. Police said late Friday that he is hospitalized and in stable condition.

Police continue their search for the gunman.

No details about the confrontation that led to the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

