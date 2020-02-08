Tucson police ID man shot to death outside apartment

Tucson police have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday evening outside an apartment complex in central Tucson.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Craycroft Road around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting, Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman said.

When they arrived, they found Julian Holmes, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds. Holmes was alert and talking with officers, Dugan said.

Tucson Fire personnel transported him to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries, where he died shortly after.

Holmes was shot outside of an apartment in the complex, police said. A resident called 911 saying Holmes knocked on his door asking for help, saying he'd been shot. Holmes does not live in the complex, but spent time there often, Dugan said.

There are no suspects in connection to this incident, Dugan said. Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

