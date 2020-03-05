Tucson police ID man who died days after being hit by car

A 63-year-old man has died days after he was struck by a car while crossing a busy street on the Tucson's southwest side, officials say.
Franklin S. Johnson was struck just after 8 p.m. Feb. 26, as he crossed West Valencia Road near South Middle Road. Johnson was crossing mid-block and wore dark clothes, Tucson police say in a news release.
Johnson was hospitalized and died from his injuries March 3.
The driver, Hannah M. Rogers, 25, stopped immediately after the crash. However, police say she was impaired.
Rogers was booked into the Pima County jail after the crash on suspicion of aggravated assault. Police said Thursday the charge could be amended.