Tucson police ID officer who fatally shot man on Tucson's south side

The Tucson Police Department released the name of the officer who fatally shot a man they say was linked to the shooting of his estranged wife.

Officer Alexis Lujan, who has been with the Tucson Police Department two and a half years, shot an killed Andrew Scott Kilsek, 34, early Monday, police said.

Kilsek had followed his estranged wife to her job at the Tucson Veterans Affairs Medical Center that morning and hit her car with his car multiple times, the Tucson Police Department said. Kilsek then got out of his car and shot at his estranged wife's car, striking her, police said.

Kilsek then left the hospital parking lot and Officer Lujan stopped him for a traffic violation just after 6:30 a.m. Monday, at the Circle K at 3301 S. 6th Avenue, police said.

Officers at the hospital scene learned the suspect they were looking for had left in a silver car, the same one Lujan had just stopped, though Lujan didn't know he was a shooting suspect at the time of the stop, police said.

Police said there was a confrontation between Lujan and Kilsek which led the officer to shoot his weapon. Kilsek was pronounced dead at the scene.