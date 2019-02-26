The Tucson police officer who shot and wounded an armed man Sunday afternoon has been identified.
Officer Matthew Knorr fired at the man man who police say had been spotted walking around a midtown neighborhood carrying a gun. The man was hospitalized, but does not have life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released, but police say he is in his 70s.
Knorr has been with the department for just over a year and a half.
The incident started Sunday afternoon when police searched the area of East Grant and North Country Club roads for a man several people reported walking in the street while carrying a gun, police have said.
The man was spotted several minutes later outside a house in the 2100 block of North Northway Avenue. He refused to drop the gun and was eventually shot by Knorr.
No officers were injured.
The criminal investigation and administrative review continue.