Members of the Tucson Police Department investigate an officer involved shooting in the area of East Grant Road and North Country Club Road. 

 Tucson Police Department

The Tucson Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in midtown Tucson Sunday, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a department spokesman.

At around 2:30 p.m., TPD received several calls saying there was a man in the road with a gun approaching vehicles near East Grant and North Country Club roads, Dugan said. By the time officers arrived, the man was no longer there.

Around 3 p.m., officers received a call from a resident in the 2100 block of North Northway Avenue, less than a half-mile from the first incident, saying that a man with a gun was on his property, Dugan said.

Dugan said when officers arrived, they found man in the road, carrying a handgun. The man allegedly didn’t respond to officers' commands to put the gun down.

Officer Matthew Knorr, who has been with the department for just over a year-and-a-half, shot and wounded the man.

Officers administered aid, and the man, who is in his 70s, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Dugan said. He was still in the hospital Monday night, according to a press release.

No officers were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.

 

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara