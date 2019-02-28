An armed young man was shot to death in an attempted carjacking of a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot just before midnight on Tucson's east side, officials say.
Officers went to the 24-hour Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway Blvd late Wednesday for reports of a shooting, Tucson Police spokesperson Sgt. Pete Dugan said.
Juan Andres Allen, 18, was found shot and on the ground in the store's parking lot, Dugan said. Officers and Tucson Fire Department paramedics tried to save Allen but he was declared dead at the shooting scene.
Allen had arrived in an SUV with three young men, Dugan said. While armed with guns, Allen and 19-year-old Eduardo Carranza approached a man sitting inside a parked car. In the attempted carjacking, the man pulled out his own gun and shot Allen multiple times, police said.
The occupant of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with police, who are considering him the victim in this case, Dugan said.
Carranza, Francisco Morales, 18, and another 17-year-old teen drove away in a stolen SUV, leaving Allen behind.
Police found the SUV, first reported stolen on Feb. 20, in the 8600 block of Old Spanish Trail and detained the three teens, Dugan said. They all had gang affiliations, police say.
Carranza faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated robbery. Francisco Morales was arrested on one count of grand theft auto and the 17-year-old teen faces felony charges at the juvenile correction center.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME.