Tucson police have identified a teen who was found shot to death on the south side this week.
Officers found the body of Erik Isaac Nañez, 15, Wednesday morning on the side of the street, said department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
About 6 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to multiple reports of a body found near East Avenida Selva Del Ocote and South Calle Joya De Ventura, near South Campbell Avenue and East Drexel Road.
Neighbors told detectives they heard gunshots Tuesday night, followed by several people and cars leaving. However, no 911 calls were made.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.