Tucson police identified the two teens and man killed in a shootout at Lakeside Park on Thursday.
Police said Friday that Carlos Ross and Amonn Sandoval, both 16 years old, and Matthew Favela, 21, died from gunshot wounds in the incident.
Officers went to the park at 8201 E. Stella Road, near East Golf Links and South Pantano roads, about 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire.
Ross, Sandoval and Favela were found wounded and on the ground, a police news release said.
One was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others died shortly after arriving at Banner-University Medical Center.
Favela and Ross were inside a car with two friends as Sandoval and a second person arrived on foot at the park’s west parking lot. After a brief conversation, gunfire was exchanged between someone in the car and at least one of the walkers.
The two occupants in the car who were not shot cooperated with detectives, the news release said.
Officers are searching for the man who had walked to the park. It was unknown if he was injured.
No arrests have been made. Tucson police said the shooting does not appear to be gang related.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.