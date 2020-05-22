Tucson police ID woman found dead in apartment Thursday

A woman was found dead in an apartment on Thursday, officials say.

Monique Leon, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 9 a.m. Thursday, Tucson police officers were dispatched to an apartment at 2650 N. Oracle Road, near West Glenn Street, for a report of an "unresponsive female." Leon's live-in boyfriend called 911 after coming home from work, police said in a news release.

Officers entered the apartment and found Leon with "obvious signs of trauma," according to police.

Three of her young children were also inside the home when she was located. They were uninjured, police said.

Detectives say there were no signs of forced entry. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information can call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

