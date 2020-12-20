Tucson police identify boy who died in murder suicide case

Officers released the name of a boy who died Saturday in an apparent murder suicide on the southeast side of Tucson.

Shortly after midnight, Tucson police went to a home in the 10000 block of East Palmetto Pointe Trail, near Houghton and Drexel roads to check on the people in the home.

When no one answered the door, officers obtained a warrant and SWAT officers assisted in entering the house.

Inside police found Phillip Emmanuel Foye, 40, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sebastian Phillip Foye, 10, also was found shot to death.

“Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe Phillip Foye was the only adult in the home armed with a firearm,” police said in a news release. "Investigators believe Mr. Foye fired his weapon at the juvenile male before turning the gun on himself."

A woman, who also lives at the home, was not at the home when the incident occurred, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

