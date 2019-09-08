A man died late Friday night after he was shot at a Circle K in Tucson’s north side.
Tucson police and Tucson Fire paramedics responded to a report of a shooting at 2332 N. Oracle Rd., near West Grant Road and North Oracle Road, at 10:45 p.m. Friday where they found Bernardo Ramirez-Ramirez, 24, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
Tucson Fire paramedics transported him with life-threatening injuries to Banner University Medical Center, where he died later that night, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
According to interviews, a male suspect was inside the Circle K when Ramirez-Ramirez and a woman walked into the store, the department said. The two men began to argue and continued arguing after the suspect bought something from the store. The men then started fighting and at some point the suspect pulled out a handgun.
The suspect shot Ramirez-Ramirez at least once, then fled the scene on foot. The suspect has not been located, the department said.
Detectives are currently following up on leads and ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. You can remain anonymous.
More details will be released as they become available.