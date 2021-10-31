Tucson police identify man shot to death

Tucson Police are investigating a fatal shooting from early Saturday morning.
Ma’Tayis Michael Mitchell, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officers arrived at the 700 block of West Grant Road just before 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found Mitchell with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside of a car, police said.
Detectives were told that there was an argument between the occupants of the car. During the argument, a gun was fired, striking the victim, police said.
Two of the occupants fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. No suspects in are custody.
