Tucson police identify man shot to death
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Police are investigating a fatal shooting from early Saturday morning.

Ma’Tayis Michael Mitchell, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers arrived at the 700 block of West Grant Road just before 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found Mitchell with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside of a car, police said.

Detectives were told that there was an argument between the occupants of the car. During the argument, a gun was fired, striking the victim, police said.

Two of the occupants fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. No suspects in are custody.

