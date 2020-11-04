Tucson police identify two killed Sunday in south side shooting

The Tucson Police Department on Wednesday identified two people killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side earlier this week. Two others were injured in the shooting, police said.

Isidro Fernando Hernandez-Ortiz, 23, and Oscar Daniel Dicochea, 21, were fatally shot, police said.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Tucson police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of East Aerospace Parkway, south of the Tucson International Airport, Frank Magos, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department said.

The officers were flagged down and directed south into the desert where the shooting occurred and where they met with several witnesses, Magos said.

Officers found Hernandez-Ortiz and a woman at the scene suffering from gunshot trauma, police said. Hernandez-Ortiz and the woman were transported to the hospital, where Hernandez-Ortiz was pronounced dead. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers learned two other shooting victims had been transported to the hospital seperately. One of those two victims, Dicochea, was pronounced dead upon arriving to the hospital, police said.