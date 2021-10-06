Tucson police investigate after fight leaves one man dead

Tucson Police are investigating the death of a man who got into a fight in midtown Tucson on Tuesday night.

Jesus Camacho, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said.

At 7:45 p.m., police were called to the 3100 block of East 22nd Street, near Country Club Road, for reports of a physical fight. Camacho was found with obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives believe Camacho was involved in a verbal confrontation that turned physical with a person known to him. There are currently no suspects in custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.