Tucson police investigate double homicide on south side
A man and a woman were found shot to death on Tucson’s south side early Wednesday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Celina R. Garcia, 39, and Rashad Laron Smith, 44, were found near the roadway in the 7100 block of South 12th Avenue, near Los Reales Road, Tucson police said. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to establish a motive. No further information was immediately available. 

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information related to the investigation is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line. 

