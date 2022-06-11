 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson police investigate double homicide

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a double homicide on the city’s north side Saturday.

Just before 5 a.m., officers found two adult victims with  trauma wounds in the 400 block of East Prince Road, near North Geronimo Avenue. Both victims were declared dead, police said.

Details are limited at this time.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Supercool' ways to cut your Tucson Electric bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News