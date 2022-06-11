Tucson police investigate double homicide

Tucson police are investigating a double homicide on the city’s north side Saturday.
Just before 5 a.m., officers found two adult victims with trauma wounds in the 400 block of East Prince Road, near North Geronimo Avenue. Both victims were declared dead, police said.
Details are limited at this time.
