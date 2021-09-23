Tucson Police investigate fatal car crash in midtown

A woman died in a car crash in midtown Tucson on Wednesday afternoon.

Amelia J. Guzman, 82, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, Tucson police said.

On Sept. 22 just after 3 p.m., officers arrived at East Camp Lowell Drive and North Swan Road for reports of a serious injury collision involving a silver 2018 Toyota Camry and a grey 2016 Dodge Challenger.

Tucson Fire arrived at the scene and took Guzman, the driver of the Camry, to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Challenger and a passenger were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Guzman attempted to make a U-turn from southbound Swan Road into northbound traffic on a flashing amber turn arrow. The Challenger was traveling northbound on Swan Road at speeds greater than the speed limit and struck the Camry being driven by Guzman.

The driver of the Challenger was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

No citations or charges have been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision at N. Swan Rd. & Camp Lowell Drive. Traffic is heavily restricted, please avoid the area. Additional details will be provided. pic.twitter.com/y5N6vG049n — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 22, 2021