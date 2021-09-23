 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Police investigate fatal car crash in midtown
alert

Tucson Police investigate fatal car crash in midtown

A crash at East Camp Lowell Drive and North Swan Road left one woman dead and two others were injured. 

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

A woman died in a car crash in midtown Tucson on Wednesday afternoon.

Amelia J. Guzman, 82, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, Tucson police said.

On Sept. 22 just after 3 p.m., officers arrived at East Camp Lowell Drive and North Swan Road for reports of a serious injury collision involving a silver 2018 Toyota Camry and a grey 2016 Dodge Challenger.

Tucson Fire arrived at the scene and took Guzman, the driver of the Camry, to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Challenger and a passenger were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Guzman attempted to make a U-turn from southbound Swan Road into northbound traffic on a flashing amber turn arrow. The Challenger was traveling northbound on Swan Road at speeds greater than the speed limit and struck the Camry being driven by Guzman.

The driver of the Challenger was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

No citations or charges have been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: W. Mark Clark, president and CEO of Pima Council on Aging

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News