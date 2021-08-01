 Skip to main content
Tucson police investigate fatal car crash
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person died after a car collision in the intersection of South Craycroft Road and East Golf Links Road on Wednesday night, officials said.

Before 7 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection after reports of a serious-injury collision, police said. Tucson Fire personnel were already on the scene and rendering aid to the driver of a white 2017 Nissan Sentra. Police said a passenger from the Nissan fled the scene and was later located by officers.

The driver, Alejandro Rubalcaba, 27, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died at the hospital.

According to witness interviews, the Nissan was traveling eastbound on Golf Links Road at an excessive speed when it drove off the roadway and struck a light pole, police said. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Police said Rubalcaba had a suspended driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing.

