Tucson Police investigate fatal crash involving a bicyclist

Tucson police are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on the city’s east side Tuesday morning.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway while they investigate.
Details are limited at this time.
