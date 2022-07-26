 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Police investigate fatal crash involving a bicyclist

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on the city’s east side Tuesday morning.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway while they investigate.

Details are limited at this time. 

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

