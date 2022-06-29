 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police investigate fatal crash

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a fatal collision on Tucson’s east side Wednesday.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No details on the age or gender of the victim were available.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area of East Pima Street and North Beverly Avenue while they investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

