Tucson police investigate fatal shooting at midtown apartment complex

A man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Midtown Tucson Saturday morning.
At 10 a.m., Tucson Police received a call about a shooting at 2550 N. Dodge Blvd. When officers arrived, they found an adult man with gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There are no suspects in custody at this time and detectives are investigating.
