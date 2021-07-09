Tucson police investigate fatal shooting on city's south side

Tucson police have identified a man who was fatally shot outside a Quik Mart on the south side Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, officers arrived at about 9 p.m. at 6301 S. Park Ave. and found Carlos Valdez, 19, with gunshot wounds.

Valdez was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Valdez was involved in a verbal fight in the parking lot with a group of people when shots were fired.

Officials are asking those with information to call 88-CRIME.