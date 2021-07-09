 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police investigate fatal shooting on city's south side
alert top story

Tucson police investigate fatal shooting on city's south side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police have identified a man who was fatally shot outside a Quik Mart on the south side Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, officers arrived at about 9 p.m. at 6301 S. Park Ave. and found Carlos Valdez, 19, with gunshot wounds.

Valdez was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Valdez was involved in a verbal fight in the parking lot with a group of people when shots were fired.

Officials are asking those with information to call 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News