lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Tucson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning on 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard, officials say.

According to a tweet by Sgt. Pete Dugan, the shooting happened in the 4100 block of East 29th Street.

There was no more information immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara