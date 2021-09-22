Tucson Police investigate fight that left 1 woman dead, 3 others injured

A woman died after being run over in the parking lot of a southwest side apartment complex during a confrontation that also left three others with gunshot wounds.

On Sept. 19 around 5:30 a.m., Tucson police arrived at an apartment complex on 1240 W. Ajo Way, near Interstate 19, for reports of a disturbance. Police found 38-year-old Carrissa Marie Santa Cruz in the parking lot; she appeared to have been struck by a car.

Cruz was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where she died on Sept. 21

While at the complex, police also found three other people with gunshot trauma. Two males men in their 20s were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A fourth injured person was struck by a stray bullet while he was in his apartment. He was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe that a physical confrontation with multiple people took place in the parking lot, police said. It then escalated to gunfire being exchanged and Santa Cruz was struck by the suspect’s car.

Investigators are pursuing leads to establish a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.